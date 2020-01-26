WATCH: Elderly lady and toddler run over in Free State hit-and-run

Disturbing footage of a hit-and-run in the Free State town of Ventersburg emerged on crime activist Yusuf Abramjee’s Twitter page on Sunday.

In the clip, the car can be seen making an abrupt turn as an elderly lady with a child on her back walk towards the road. The car hits the lady, who falls forward onto the car’s bonnet and appears to take the full impact, while the child is lurched forward.

After the incident, two people can be seen getting out of the car, while the driver rushes to pull the handbrake up. People on the road stare at the scene in disbelief, as the driver then assesses the damage to his car, without looking at the elderly woman and child writhing on the ground.

Passersby eventually help the toddler while others try to get a look at the driver and passengers. They then drive away without offering assistance to the victims.

This hit and run took place in Ventersburg, Free State. Hope the driver is brought to book. ⚠️ WARNING: Graphic. @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC @fsgov pic.twitter.com/Wz2Xezc1wx — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 26, 2020

Free State SAPS spokesperson Sam Makhele told eNCA that both the owner and driver of the car were arrested. The owner, a 45-year-old man, reportedly turned himself and a 19-year-old man who was driving the car in to police.

The men were charged with reckless and negligent driving, and were given a warning to appear in court on 30 January.

Further reports indicate that the elderly woman and the toddler were rushed to a hospital in Katlehong. Makhele said the last update police received was that the elderly woman had since been transferred to another hospital, but that to their knowledge, she was still alive.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

