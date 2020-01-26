48 suspected abalone poachers nabbed in Tsitsikamma

48 suspected abalone poachers were caught by South African National Parks (SANParks) rangers on Thursday. The men were caught between Keurbooms and Salt River in Tsitsikamma in the Western Cape.

All 48 suspects were taken to the nearest police station by SAPS, where more than 142 kg of abalone was confiscated.

SANParks said in a statement that they are believed to come from Gansbaai.

SANParks CEO, Fundisile Mketeni thanked the rangers, Cape Nature and SAPS, saying that because SANparks is part of local policing forums along the Garden Route, they were able to “fight poaching as a collective”.

Suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police also arrested two suspects after uncovering an illegal abalone house in Belville, thanks to information from Belville CPU.

Upon investigating the house on Wednesday, police were involved in a high speed chase, which led to the arrests of the suspects.

The vehicle contained four boxes of dry abalone, where 1,038 units of illegal abalone, estimated to be worth R81, 1498, were confiscated.

They are expected to appear in the Belville Magistrate’s Court soon.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

