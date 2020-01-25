Crime 25.1.2020 11:36 am

Amaberete deployed to tackle crime, tension in Diepsloot

Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Bheki Cele and Aaron Motsoaledi visited the community on Friday, after residents organised a shutdown to protest alleged crimes involving foreign nationals.

Illegal protest action in Diepsloot since Thursday prompted a visit from police minister Bheki Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Friday. 

During the visit, it was announced that special police task team Amaberete will be deployed to fight crime and increase police visibility in the area.

On Thursday, Brigadier Koena Moichela confirmed that many residents were complaining about alleged police and resident killings involving foreign nationals. 

EWN reported that ten people were killed in the area.

Locals run for safety during uproar over undocumented foreign nationals. Picture: Tracy Stark.

Protesters in Diepsloot close the R511 heading towards Diepsloot, 23 January 2020. They were protesting the undocumented immigrants in the area. They later moved into the area looting shops and burning tyres and other debris. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

All four suspects arrested in connection with the death of a police captain in the area were reportedly undocumented foreign nationals. 

The issue reached boiling point, resulting in the community shutting down the area. Main roads leading into the informal settlement were barricaded.

