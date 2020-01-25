Amaberete deployed to tackle crime, tension in Diepsloot

Illegal protest action in Diepsloot since Thursday prompted a visit from police minister Bheki Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Friday.

During the visit, it was announced that special police task team Amaberete will be deployed to fight crime and increase police visibility in the area.

BREAKING #Diepsloot Cele promises to deploy a special team that will include amaBerete to tackle crime and unresolved cases and increase visible policing. He says the community asked for the army and that is a long process. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/J6UaheNB9K — Silindelo Masikane (@Slindelo_M) January 24, 2020

On Thursday, Brigadier Koena Moichela confirmed that many residents were complaining about alleged police and resident killings involving foreign nationals.

EWN reported that ten people were killed in the area.

All four suspects arrested in connection with the death of a police captain in the area were reportedly undocumented foreign nationals.

The issue reached boiling point, resulting in the community shutting down the area. Main roads leading into the informal settlement were barricaded.

