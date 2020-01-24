Crime 24.1.2020 04:24 pm

Six gunmen still on the run after killing four at Cape Town tavern

News24 Wire
Six gunmen still on the run after killing four at Cape Town tavern

Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

Mafu’s Place tavern owner Mneno Mafu told the Cape Argus it appeared the shooters were targeting specific individuals.

Six gunmen who shot dead four men at a tavern in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, are still on the run, amid calls for alcohol legislation in the province to be amended.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said detectives were following up on all leads.

The gang approached the tavern in Site B around 21.00pm on Wednesday night and opened fire on the four male patrons, who sustained several gunshot wounds.

The men, aged 24 to 34, died on the scene.

Police said they were still trying to establish the motive.

Mafu’s Place tavern owner Mneno Mafu told the Cape Argus it appeared the shooters were targeting specific individuals, with one person shot inside, another outside, and two through the toilet window while they were hiding.

His wife said more than 17 shots were fired.

Provincial Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the shooting.

“As a part of the Western Cape Safety Plan, my department has been tasked with amending legislation relating to alcohol, specifically the Western Cape Liquor Act,” he said.

“To implement this, it is essential that these amendments contribute to a reduction of alcohol in our communities.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cops intercept R8m worth of suspected stolen wool from Lesotho 23.1.2020
Hillbrow doctor arrested for ‘contravening Medical Act’ 23.1.2020
KZN teacher shot while trying to save colleagues from armed robbery 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping

Environment South African conservationist in Australia to help rescue teams treat burnt animals

Crime Murdered KZN businesswoman was kind, smart – shocked lawyer who helped her in harassment case

Courts Aggett’s girlfriend tells of cops trying to run her ‘off the road’

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth


today in print

Read Today's edition