Khehla Sitole calls for manhunt after SAPS captain murdered

National police commissioner Khehla John Sitole. PHOTO: ANA

A white tinted-window Toyota double cab was reportedly seen driving off after the 55-year-old captain was shot while making a trip to the local store.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla Sitole, has called for a police manhunt after an off-duty captain was allegedly shot dead by unknown suspects in New Germany, Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, 23 January.

The police ruled out robbery as a motive for his murder as the captain was found with all his personal belongings on him, including his cellphone, wallet, and service pistol.

Although the motive of the shooting is unknown, a case of murder has been opened.

He was stationed at Marianhill Public Order Policing Unit.

General Sitole described the shooting as “an attack on the authority of the state” and further urged the investigators to do everything possible to find the suspects so that justice could be served.

He said in a statement: “I have instructed the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan in a bid to ensure that we mobilise all our resources to ensure that those who are behind this callous act are dealt with in terms of the law. All necessary role players have been deployed to handle this case to effect arrests.”

