Mbalula confirms Audi driver who reached 309km/h on highway has been identified

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said that the Audi driver who filmed himself reaching the speed of 308km/h on a freeway in Midrand has been identified, Eyewitness News reported.

Mbalula told the media on Thursday that the police was in “hot pursuit of the driver who bragged about driving at over 300km/h” and would soon bring him to justice.

In a tweet by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the organisation confirmed that the driver had been identified, further stating that he should hand himself over to the traffic authorities or they would show up on his doorstep in Midrand.

The clip was reportedly filmed late on Tuesday night, with the driver filming his dashboard, so he was even driving with only one hand fully on the steering wheel.

The dashboard speed seems to peak at 308km/h, but then briefly appears to touch 309km/h.

The car’s electronic speed limiter seems to have been bypassed.

Although the dash seems to identify the vehicle as an Audi TT S, the only way such a model could reach this speed is if it was chipped, tuned or otherwise modified.

BREAKING NEWS The speeding motorist has been identified by our traffic authorities. He must come forward and present himself OR we will visit him at his place of resident in MIDRAND. @Abramjee @_ArriveAlive https://t.co/3vZOd7mpH1 — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) January 23, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.