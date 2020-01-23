Crime 23.1.2020 02:39 pm

Mbalula confirms Audi driver who reached 309km/h on highway has been identified

Citizen reporter
Mbalula confirms Audi driver who reached 309km/h on highway has been identified

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter.

The minister told the media on Thursday that the police is in ‘hot pursuit’ of the ‘bragging’ driver and would soon bring him to justice.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said that the Audi driver who filmed himself reaching the speed of 308km/h on a freeway in Midrand has been identified, Eyewitness News reported.

Mbalula told the media on Thursday that the police was in “hot pursuit of the driver who bragged about driving at over 300km/h” and would soon bring him to justice.

In a tweet by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the organisation confirmed that the driver had been identified, further stating that he should hand himself over to the traffic authorities or they would show up on his doorstep in Midrand.

The clip was reportedly filmed late on Tuesday night, with the driver filming his dashboard, so he was even driving with only one hand fully on the steering wheel.

The dashboard speed seems to peak at 308km/h, but then briefly appears to touch 309km/h.

The car’s electronic speed limiter seems to have been bypassed.

Although the dash seems to identify the vehicle as an Audi TT S, the only way such a model could reach this speed is if it was chipped, tuned or otherwise modified.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mbalula sheds light on approach to get ‘broken’ Prasa on track 20.1.2020
5 dead after car crashes into stationary tobacco truck in Limpopo 18.1.2020
May Mbalula’s honesty set the tone for his comrades 17.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth

State Capture Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi testifies at Zondo commission on The New Age contract

Courts Muslim major wins SANDF headscarf case

Eish! Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay


today in print

Read Today's edition