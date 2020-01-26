309km/h Audi TT speedster arrested in Limpopo

The transport department has confirmed that the Audi driver who filmed himself reaching a speed of 309km/h on a freeway in Midrand has been arrested.

The suspect turned out to be a 36-year-old man in a red Audi TT S going southbound earlier this month, doing well over 300km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Reports suggest he was tracked to a funeral in Polokwane, Limpopo, by undercover investigators.

Mbalula, who welcomed the arrest on Sunday, had told the media on Thursday that the police were in “hot pursuit of the driver who bragged about driving at over 300km/h” and they would soon bring him to justice.

The clip was reportedly filmed late at night two Tuesdays ago, with the driver filming his dashboard, so he was driving with only one hand fully on the steering wheel.

The dashboard speed seemed to peak at 308km/h, but then briefly appeared to touch 309km/h, which may make this a record for a speeding arrest.

The car’s electronic limiter had to have been bypassed to achieve such an insane speed.

Although the dash seemed to identify the vehicle as an Audi TT S, the only way such a model could reach this speed is if it was chipped, tuned or otherwise modified.

