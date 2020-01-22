Body found in burnt-out BMW in Limpopo, shotgun in grass nearby

A passer-by alerted fire and rescue services of a vehicle on fire in the bush along the N1 freeway between Modimolle and Bela-Bela, said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

When officers arrived at the scene, the fire had already been extinguished. The body in the driver’s seat was burnt beyond recognition.

During further investigations, a shotgun was discovered in the grass a few metres from the scene, Mojapelo said. “It is believed the deceased might have been shot before the assailants set the vehicle alight.

“The circumstances that led to this incident are still being investigated. The process of determining the identity of the deceased through DNA is still unfolding, and the recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic examination.”

Anyone with information should contact Captain Hendrick Nienaber on 082 565 8606, their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

