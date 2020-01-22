Crime 22.1.2020 02:45 pm

eThekwini cop accused of murdering Zinhle Muthwa resigns

Earl Baillache
eThekwini cop accused of murdering Zinhle Muthwa resigns

The late Zinhle Muthwa. Image: Highway Mail

Constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, resigned after a disciplinary process was initiated against him.

The metro policeman who stands accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Zinhle Muthwa, and dumping her body in Umbumbulu, has resigned, reports South Coast Sun.

Constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo resigned after a disciplinary process was initiated against him. Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said because of the severity of the crime, internal charges were laid against him and he was issued with a notice of intention to suspend in his Westville Prison cell.

Khumalo, 30, has appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court and he abandoned his bail application. His hearing has been adjourned to Friday, 7 February.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Support grows for former eThekwini mayor ahead of court appearance 15.1.2020
Durban mayor urges metro police to not use firearms in anger after arrest of Zinhle Muthwa’s murder suspect 7.1.2020
ANC eThekwini conference could be pushed back as far as April 6.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition