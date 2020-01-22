eThekwini cop accused of murdering Zinhle Muthwa resigns

The metro policeman who stands accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Zinhle Muthwa, and dumping her body in Umbumbulu, has resigned, reports South Coast Sun.

Constable Ndumiso Simiso Khumalo resigned after a disciplinary process was initiated against him. Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said because of the severity of the crime, internal charges were laid against him and he was issued with a notice of intention to suspend in his Westville Prison cell.

Khumalo, 30, has appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court and he abandoned his bail application. His hearing has been adjourned to Friday, 7 February.

