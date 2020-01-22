Drugs worth approximately R67,400 seized by the police

A 47-year-old woman was arrested in Victoria West after the police seized drugs worth R67,440.

The De Aar Public Order Police and Victoria West VISPOL members followed up on information received about alleged drug peddling.

The arrest was made on Tuesday, 21 January.

The police confiscated 473 small packets of dagga; 52 grams of Tik estimated to street value of R2,600; 500 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R50,000; and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The total value of confiscated drugs is estimated R67,400.

The suspect is expected to before Victoria West Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of dealing in drugs.

