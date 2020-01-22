Two more men arrested for murder of Diepsloot police captain

Two men believed to be involved in the killing of a Diepsloot police officer were arrested on Tuesday.

On January 17, 54-year-old Detective Captain Oupa Matjie and a colleague, a detective sergeant, were tracing suspects wanted in a case of attempted murder and house robbery, said police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

“Upon spotting about five suspects, the detectives called crime prevention members for backup, while approaching the suspects. The suspects noticed the police and started running in different directions, one of them firing at the police. Matjie was fatally shot.”

Members of the Diepsloot police station arrested two of the men on the scene, with the help of residents.

Mongameli Mpofu has appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of house robbery and attempted murder. He is in custody, while the other man is in hospital under police guard for treatment to injuries sustained during his arrest.

“Immediately after the incident, the province instituted the 72-hour activation plan wherein they mobilised all the necessary resources to trace the suspects that got away and, [on Tuesday] morning, two more suspects were arrested in Pinehaven informal settlement in Krugersdorp. They will be charged with the murder of Matjie and possession of [an] unlicensed firearm which was recovered during the arrest.

Police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole conveyed his condolences to the family of Matjie. Sitole also commended the involvement of members of the public in the apprehension of suspects.

“I am pleased to hear that the community of Diepsloot joined hands with the police to arrest two of the suspects that were allegedly part of the five wanted by the police,” said Sitole.

The suspects will be appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court within 48 hours on charges of murder and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Anyone with information on any criminal activity is encouraged to send tip-offs on the MySAPS app or to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.