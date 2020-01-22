Two more suspects arrested for alleged murder of Itsoseng reverend

Two more suspects have been arrested for the alleged murder of the 83-year-old Reverend Joseph Hollanders on Monday, 20 January.

It is alleged that the victim’s body was found by a community member with his hands and feet tied-up, who alerted the police on Monday, 13 January in Bodibe Village, near Itsoseng.

The suspects will appear before the Itsoseng Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of murder.

The police arrested the first suspect on Wednesday night, 15 January, two days after the incident was reported.

The suspect was arrested in his home in Bodibe Village and a mobile phone, allegedly belonging to the Reverend, was found in his possession.

The 23-year-old suspect, Thaba Norman Maseko, appeared before the Itsoseng Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 17 January for a charge of murder and will be remanded in custody until 25 January.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said in a statement: “We congratulate the investigating team for the arrests made.”

