Man accused of shooting his wife, son while in hospital

A 51-year-old man is facing two attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting his wife and son in the casualty ward of St Rita’s Hospital in Limpopo during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to police, both the father and son were admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries during a fight between the two at their Jane Furse home on Sunday evening.

“According to the information, the suspect was busy assaulting his wife, allegedly over another woman, when his son, aged 25, tried to intervene. He then turned on him and the son allegedly fought back by stabbing his father,” police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Both men, who sustained injuries that required medical treatment, went to the same hospital, albeit separately.

While in the casualty ward, a second argument ensued between father and son.

Mojapelo said the woman who was the cause of the argument between the man and his wife, was at the hospital when the second altercation occurred.

“Suddenly, the suspect removed the drips, went to his vehicle and when he came back to the ward, he allegedly shot his son and wife, critically injuring them. The other woman was not affected.”

The suspect later handed himself over to police.

“His licensed firearm was then confiscated and the process of declaring him unfit to possess a firearm has already commenced,” Mojapelo said.

He is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

