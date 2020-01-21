Crime 21.1.2020 04:26 pm

‘Boyfriend’ arrested in connection with medical intern’s murder

Citizen reporter
Shongile Nkhwashu - Twitter / @GPsurvivors

The ‘boyfriend’ is allegedly responsible for her death. She was found in her dorm room at the Mankweng Hospital’s residence grounds on 19 January.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of Shongile Nkhwashu, 24, who was a medical intern at the Mankweng Hospital, Limpopo.

READ: Medical intern found dead on hospital resident grounds.

The 24-year-old, who was from Dzumeri in Giyani, was one of the interns who had just completed her studies and started working with the department on 2 January.

Limpopo MEC of health Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said she was “shocked” to hear of her death as she visited Nkhwashu’s family earlier in the day to convey her condolences.

A person visiting the hospital reported a bad smell coming from one of the rooms. Upon closer inspection, the smell led to a locked room.

“The police were then called and on arrival the door was broken. The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stages of decomposition,” said Mojapelo.

“The police immediately commenced with investigations and the suspect, who is believed to be the deceased’s boyfriend, was traced and arrested in Giyani.”

