‘Boyfriend’ arrested in connection with medical intern’s murder

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of Shongile Nkhwashu, 24, who was a medical intern at the Mankweng Hospital, Limpopo.

The “boyfriend” is allegedly responsible her death. She was found in her dorm room at the Mankweng Hospital residence grounds on 19 January.

READ: Medical intern found dead on hospital resident grounds.

The 24-year-old, who was from Dzumeri in Giyani, was one of the interns who had just completed her studies and started working with the department on 2 January.

Limpopo MEC of health Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said she was “shocked” to hear of her death as she visited Nkhwashu’s family earlier in the day to convey her condolences.

A person visiting the hospital reported a bad smell coming from one of the rooms. Upon closer inspection, the smell led to a locked room.

“The police were then called and on arrival the door was broken. The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stages of decomposition,” said Mojapelo.

“The police immediately commenced with investigations and the suspect, who is believed to be the deceased’s boyfriend, was traced and arrested in Giyani.”

6years of studies,hardly 2weeks of employment as a medical intern, our beautiful,young smart Dr Nkwashu’s life was cut short at just 24 in the hands allegedly of her boyfriend. How do I face her parents after so much sacrifices and say it shall be well when I know it is not RIP pic.twitter.com/Ds0fXcU1b3 — Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) January 20, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.