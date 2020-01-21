WATCH: Taxi driver arrested for 58 pupils crammed into his minibus

A minibus taxi driver was arrested on Monday after he was stopped and found to have cramped nearly 60 school pupils into his taxi.

The driver was arrested on Monday in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, by the provincial department of transport around 2pm.

Department spokesperson Joel Seabi told HeraldLive that the taxi was impounded as it was not registered with the department for any category of public transportation in the province.

He urged parents to ensure the vehicles that transported their loved ones were fully compliant with the law.

The footage shows a traffic official counting pupils who were found inside the minibus.

The official counts 58 pupils in total before pointing to the licence disc, which clearly indicates the vehicle was meant to be only a 14-seater.

