Crime 21.1.2020 03:27 pm

WATCH: Taxi driver arrested for 58 pupils crammed into his minibus

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Taxi driver arrested for 58 pupils crammed into his minibus

The driver was arrested on Monday.

The official counts 58 pupils in total before pointing to the licence disc which indicates the vehicle is a 14-seater.

A minibus taxi driver was arrested on Monday after he was stopped and found to have cramped nearly 60 school pupils into his taxi.

The driver was arrested on Monday in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, by the provincial department of transport around 2pm.

Department spokesperson Joel Seabi told HeraldLive that the taxi was impounded as it was not registered with the department for any category of public transportation in the province.

He urged parents to ensure the vehicles that transported their loved ones were fully compliant with the law.

The footage shows a traffic official counting pupils who were found inside the minibus.

The official counts 58 pupils in total before pointing to the licence disc, which clearly indicates the vehicle was meant to be only a 14-seater.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man who allegedly threw brick at taxi found hours after tweet 16.1.2020
Five teens perish in Eastern Cape crash 13.1.2020
‘Hero’ taxi driver helps woman give birth after nurses turn her away 9.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition