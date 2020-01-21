WATCH: Officers caught dragging and assaulting woman identified

The police have identified the officers who in footage were seen dragging a woman towards police holding cells.

Evidence of the officers assaulting the woman trended on social media on Monday after the officers could be seen forcefully pulling the woman towards a police counter.

While police confirmed investigations were under way on Monday, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed the officers manhandling the woman in the video had been identified.

“Whatever measures will be taken will be guided by the outcome of the investigation.”

She confirmed the incident took place on January 18 at one of the Sedibeng district’s police stations.

“The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has subsequently sanctioned an urgent departmental investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident that allegedly happened at the Client Service Centre at one of our police stations in the Sedibeng District on Saturday afternoon.”

WATCH: Police officers drag and assault woman

Mawela, in the police statement, stressed that the police’s zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence would be reaffirmed. He called for the investigation to be treated with the necessary sensitivity and urgency.

It is unclear if the woman was detained but the footage showed an officer on the woman’s right assaulting her moments before another officer approached.

Here we go yet again! Look at these @SAPoliceService members. This apparently took place at the Evaton police station. pic.twitter.com/Kqp8A7insU — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 20, 2020

