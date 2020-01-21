Crime 21.1.2020 12:58 pm

WATCH: Officers caught dragging and assaulting woman identified

Gopolang Moloko
WATCH: Officers caught dragging and assaulting woman identified

A woman was assaulted inside a police station.

The incident happened on January 18, in the Sedibeng area.

The police have identified the officers who in footage were seen dragging a woman towards police holding cells.

Evidence of the officers assaulting the woman trended on social media on Monday after the officers could be seen forcefully pulling the woman towards a police counter.

While police confirmed investigations were under way on Monday, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed the officers manhandling the woman in the video had been identified.

“Whatever measures will be taken will be guided by the outcome of the investigation.”

She confirmed the incident took place on January 18 at one of the Sedibeng district’s police stations.

“The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has subsequently sanctioned an urgent departmental investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident that allegedly happened at the Client Service Centre at one of our police stations in the Sedibeng District on Saturday afternoon.”

WATCH: Police officers drag and assault woman

Mawela, in the police statement, stressed that the police’s zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence would be reaffirmed. He called for the investigation to be treated with the necessary sensitivity and urgency.

It is unclear if the woman was detained but the footage showed an officer on the woman’s right assaulting her moments before another officer approached.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Police officers drag and assault woman 20.1.2020
Shirtless race track invader narrowly avoids hit by runners at Cranbourne race 20.1.2020
Four arrested in Olievenhoutbosch following attacks on shops believed to be selling muti 20.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition