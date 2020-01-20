Two vehicles catch fire after reported cash heist

Two vehicles, including a cash van, caught fire following a reported cash-in-transit heist on Monday evening.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said medical personnel responded to reports of a shooting on Malibongwe Drive near Cosmo City in Randburg.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place. Upon arrival, a light motor vehicle as well as the armoured vehicle were on fire.

“Two adult male guards were found nearby in a stable condition and were treated on the scene prior to being transported by private ambulance to hospital for further assessment. Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities,” Herbst said.

