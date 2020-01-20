Crime 20.1.2020 09:25 pm

Man arrested in connection with murder of intern doctor

The suspect is believed to be the deceased woman’s boyfriend.

Polokwane police arrested a suspect on Monday in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old intern doctor in Mankweng.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo the woman’s body was found in her room at Mankweng Hospital on Sunday.

“A witness visiting the hospital was informed of the bad smell coming out of one of the rooms and upon closer inspection, one of the rooms was allegedly found locked from outside.

“The police were then called and on arrival the door was then broken. The deceased was found lying on her bed. She was already in the early stages of decomposition,” Mojapelo said.

Investigations began and the suspect was traced and arrested in Giyani on Monday.

Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, commended officers for their quick response and the subsequent arrest.

“The motive for this killing is unknown at this stage and police investigations are continuing,” Mojapelo said.

The suspect will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court in the coming days.

