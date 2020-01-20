Crime 20.1.2020 05:35 pm

WATCH: Police officers drag and assault woman

Citizen reporter
A woman was assaulted inside a police station.

The footage shows officers dragging a woman inside a police station.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to two officers assaulting a woman after they dragged her towards their holding cells, allegedly at the Evaton police station.

Footage of the assault surfaced on social media clearly showing the officers in a confrontation with the woman. The officers then proceed to drag the woman in the direction of the police counter, most likely behind which the police holding cells are located.

It is unclear if the woman was detained but the footage shows an officer on the woman’s right assaulting her moments before another officer approaches.

The footage also shows other officers watching the apparent assault.

While the footage was shared multiple times on social media, police tweeted that they were aware of the footage and an investigation was launched.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

