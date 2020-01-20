WATCH: Police officers drag and assault woman

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to two officers assaulting a woman after they dragged her towards their holding cells, allegedly at the Evaton police station.
Footage of the assault surfaced on social media clearly showing the officers in a confrontation with the woman. The officers then proceed to drag the woman in the direction of the police counter, most likely behind which the police holding cells are located.
It is unclear if the woman was detained but the footage shows an officer on the woman’s right assaulting her moments before another officer approaches.
The footage also shows other officers watching the apparent assault.
Here we go yet again! Look at these @SAPoliceService members. This apparently took place at the Evaton police station. pic.twitter.com/Kqp8A7insU
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 20, 2020
While the footage was shared multiple times on social media, police tweeted that they were aware of the footage and an investigation was launched.
Good day, this video has been brought to the attention of police management and this matter is being dealt with decisively. ME
— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 20, 2020
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.