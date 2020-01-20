Medical intern found dead on hospital resident grounds

Sbongile Pretty Nkwashu, 24, was found dead in her dorm at the Mankweng Hospital resident grounds in Limpopo on Sunday, 19 January, reports Review Online.

The police had to break down the locked door of her dormitory to access her body after the hospital’s executive management team made the discovery.

The 24-year-old, who was from Dzumeri in Giyani, was one of the interns who had just completed her studies and started work with the department on 2 January.

The police have launched an investigation into her death.

The MEC of health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said in a statement: “We will work with the police through our Forensic Unit and we will not rest until we find out what happened to our young and beautiful smart doctor.”

The MEC further extended her condolences to the Nkwashu family and will visit the family today to convey her condolences.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.