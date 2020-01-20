 
 
Crime 20.1.2020

Woman accuses police of failing to arrest her alleged abuser

Alex Matlala
Woman accuses police of failing to arrest her alleged abuser

Photograph for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

The 25-year-old says her man beat her almost daily and forced her to abort a baby.

A Limpopo woman, who was allegedly brutally assaulted while pregnant, believes police let her down by not arresting her alleged abuser. The woman’s boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the stomach several times and forced her to undergo an abortion. The 25-year-old woman, Elisa Motsai of Relela village in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen, said she lived in fear because the man had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it. Motsai said she spent five months in the abusive relationship that nearly cost her life because she believed her boyfriend would change. “I have been beaten to a pulp, kicked...
