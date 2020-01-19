Two suspects arrested for possession of 16 suspected stolen cellphone tower batteries

A 36-year-old suspect and his 34-year-old counterpart were arrested by Tsolo Vispol members after they were found in possession of 16 cellphone tower batteries on the N2 road near Tshisane locality in the Eastern Cape on Friday evening.

According to SAPS spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena, police received information that the suspects were transporting these batteries from Mthatha to Johannesburg.

“A stop-and-search was conducted and the batteries with the estimated value of R400 000 were found in a bus that cannot be mentioned to protect its company’s name,” Koena said.

“The suspects will be profiled and linked with other cases.

“During their arrest, they attempted to bribe the police with thousands of rand. They will appear before Tsolo Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and bribery,” Koena said.

