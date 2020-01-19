Longwe Twala due in court over R200 theft

Come Wednesday 22 January 2020, Longwe Twala will be appearing at the Booysens Magistrates Court on charges of shoplifting to the value of R200.

Sunday Sun reports that Twala was apprehended by a security guard from a popular grocery store chain at The Glen Mall, south of Johannesburg after he allegedly stole toiletries.

According to a police statement quoted by the publication, the incident happened on 18 October 2019 and Twala was seen picking up a Gillet razor which he carried with him to a different aisle where he concealed the item on his person before heading out of the store without paying.

Upon noticing this, the store’s security guard ran after Twala and asked him to produce a receipt for the goods. When he could not, he was then detained.

The case was confirmed to the publication by Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

Twala made headlines recently after an old video of his father, Chicco Twala, lambasting him at a police station surfaced.

Text superimposed over the video states “voice of Chicco Twala at Diepkloof police station where he handed his son Longwe Twala to the police for stealing”.

Chicco opens the video by telling Longwe that he wishes it was him who killed Senzo Meyiwa so that he could rot in jail.

He then proceeds to swear at Longwe before telling him that his behaviour and actions have destroyed his (Chicco’s) name.

“Everyone when they see Chicco Twala, they see a criminal, they see a drug lord, they see all this sh**,” screams Twala.

“Put a bullet on him, if he runs away, shoot him,” added Twala in response to a female voice in the background who says that Longwe will run away.

LISTEN: Longwe Twala says he was a ‘coward’ on the night Senzo was killed

Chicco then tells Longwe how he would rather bury him and that he would be better off dead than destroying his father’s name the way he currently is.

He concludes the clip by lambasting Longwe for wearing an EFF t-shirt while stealing and asks him if he was doing that because he wants Julius Malema to harass his father.

The incident which Chicco is referring to in the video is a different incident of theft in which Longwe stands accused of stealing a cellphone from a Soweto resident named Brian Phofedi.

Chicco turned him in to the police for this incident and that is when the video is believed to have been recorded.

Longwe was granted R2000 for the cellphone theft case, an amount that Chicco reportedly refused to pay. Longwe is reported to currently still be in police custody because of this.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.