Police arrest suspect for human trafficking and sexual exploitation

Police in the Free State have arrested a suspect for human trafficking and sexual exploitation and that two other suspects are on the run.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said: “On Wednesday, 8 January 2020 at 20:40, a 34-year-old lady was travelling from Botshabelo to Johannesburg via Bloemfontein. Whilst waiting for a train an African female and her Nigerian husband approached her and told her to accompany them to their flat, as they are selling jeans.

“She accompanied them in their vehicle, to their place of residence in Zastron Street, Bloemfontein. On arrival, she was forcefully injected with drugs and intimidated. She was forced into Prostitution the same night whereby her traffickers received money from two clients that’s she serviced. The third client realized that she was crying and took her to Park Road SAPS, where after she was admitted to National Hospital till the following day.”

Steyn said the police accompanied her to the crime scene to fetch her belongings and that the suspects were present but were not arrested.

“A case of Assault common (injected with a needle) was registered.

“DPCI was informed about the matter on 15 January 2020 and the matter was handed over to the Hawks for investigation. Members of DPCI and K9 conducted an operation on 17 January 2020 at 09:00, where one suspect was pointed out by the victim, a nineteen-year-old suspect was arrested. Two suspects are still on the run.

“The accused will appear before the court on Monday, 20 January 2020, for alleged Trafficking in persons and Sexual Exploitation.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.