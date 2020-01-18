Kidnapper flees with baby boy from taxi in Cape Town

Western Cape police are looking for a woman who gained a mother’s trust before kidnapping one of her twin boys in Cape Town this week.

The woman, who claimed to be a social worker, approached the mother of the two-month-old boys at her home in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, said police spokesperson Colonel André Traut.

“She asked for the baby’s birth certificate, clinic card and made herself copies,” he said.

“The suspect returned the next day and accompanied the mother and the children in a taxi to Parow.”

Once the vehicle stopped at the alleged office, the woman got out with one of the twins and fled.

The child, Kwahlelo Tiwane, has not yet been found.

Traut said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and needed the public’s assistance so the mother could be reunited with her child.

Anyone who knows where the woman or child may be should contact Detective Sergeant Joy Sumsodien on 082 522 1095 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.