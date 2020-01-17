Crime 17.1.2020 08:07 pm

Teen arrested for allegedly killing fellow pupil outside North West school

News24 Wire
File image.

The 17-year-old will be processed in terms of the Child Justice Act, and her first court appearance will be on Monday.

A 17-year-old female pupil was arrested on Friday after she allegedly killed another pupil in Atamelang near Delareyville in the North West.

The incident occurred on Friday at about 06.30am outside a secondary school in Atamelang.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said Katlego Gristiph Lesagae, 18, had stepped off a school bus outside the school’s premises when he was approached by the suspect who allegedly stabbed him with an unknown object.

Lesagae was rushed to a local clinic, where he was certified dead on arrival.

Myburgh said the police managed to trace the suspect and arrested her shortly after the incident.

“The 17-year-old will be processed in terms of the Child Justice Act, and her first court appearance for the alleged murder will be in the Atamelang Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” said Myburgh.

North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded the police for their quick reaction which led to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

Kwena condemned the incident and requested parents to monitor the behaviour of their children, urging them to refrain from settling their differences through violence.

