Police offer R50K reward for assistance in double murder case

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are offering a reward of R50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in a double murder case.

On Friday, police in the province issued a statement appealing to members of the public to assist with the whereabouts of a man, pictured, Durban North detectives believe can be of assistance in the case.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, said: “The person who is known as Strini Chetty alias Micolan, is in his thirties; approximately 1.78m in height; dark in complexion and medium built with short hair.”

Mbhele said on Saturday, 28 December 2019 at 1pm, two black BMW vehicles were travelling along Umhlanga Rocks Drive and as the vehicles approached the traffic lights at the intersection of Umhlanga Rocks Drive and Keynsham Drive, the driver of the rear BMW began to shoot at the occupants in the front BMW.

“A female passenger in the vehicle sustained two gunshot wounds on the head and was pronounced dead on the scene by the attending paramedics. The male driver sustained two gunshots wounds on the head, one on the body and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Charges of murder were opened at the Durban North police station for investigation.”

Anyone who can assist the police with the investigation is requested to contact Brigadier MM Khumalo on 082 556 8642, Captain R Balram on 083 783 6007 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in the strictest of confidence. A reward of up to R50,000 is being offered for any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect in this case.”

