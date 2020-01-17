Crime 17.1.2020 09:26 am

Man arrested for murder of 83-year-old reverend

News24 Wire
File image.

The suspect will appear in the Itsoseng Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of murder.

Police in Itsoseng have arrested a 23-year-old man for the murder of 83-year-old Reverend Joseph Hollanders, whose body was discovered at his house on his church’s premises at about 1.45pm on Monday in Bodibe Village, North West.

Hollanders was found bound and lifeless in his house, provincial police said on Tuesday, News24 reported.

News of the Belgian national’s murder made international headlines. He had been a missionary in South Africa for more than 50 years. Bodibe Village is about 35km south of the provincial capital Mahikeng.

“Since the incident was reported, the police have been working around the clock and managed to arrest the suspect on Wednesday night, two days after the incident was reported,” said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

The suspect was arrested at his home in Bodibe Village and a cellphone, allegedly belonging to Hollanders, was found in his possession.

North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena congratulated the investigating officers for ensuring that the perpetrator was brought to book.

