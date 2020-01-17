 
 
Crime 17.1.2020 06:15 am

Pauline Ngakane whistleblower gets death threats

Brian Sokutu
Pauline Ngakane. Picture: Springs Advertiser

SA Communist Party activist Ndzipo Kalipa has reported to ANC bigwigs and the police that he received threatening phone calls and ‘suspicious invitations’.

The man who blew the whistle on the City of Ekurhuleni social worker and senior staffer Pauline Ngakane, for alleged involvement in dubious multimillion-rand tenders, is living in fear after several threats to his life. After blowing the lid on the shady deals involving Ngakane, which led to the metro suspending her, SA Communist Party activist Ndzipo Kalipa has reported to ANC bigwigs and the police that he received threatening phone calls and “suspicious invitations” which put his life in danger. Since last year, Kalipa has been on a crusade to expose alleged underhanded dealings involving Ngakane and questionable service...
