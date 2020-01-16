Armed robbers ambush security guards at Klipsriviersberg Nature Reserve

Security guards at the Klipriversberg Nature Reserve south of Johannesburg were held up by two armed unknown males, one with a firearm and the other a knife, at the nature reserve’s main gate side, on Tuesday evening, reports Comaro Chronicle.

They were robbed of everything they had on them, including one guard’s uniform, which they stripped off him. The guards were tied up and left at the entrance gate.

Mondeor police are investigating a case of armed robbery.

The suspects were wearing balaclavas, and no arrests have been made.

