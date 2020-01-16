Crime 16.1.2020 12:29 pm

Armed robbers ambush security guards at Klipsriviersberg Nature Reserve

Julie Maule
Klipsrivierberg Nature Reserve. Image: Facebook/Ann Edith Venter

The guards were robbed of all their possessions, one guard’s uniform was stolen, and they were tied up and left at the entrance gate.

Security guards at the Klipriversberg Nature Reserve south of Johannesburg were held up by two armed unknown males, one with a firearm and the other a knife, at the nature reserve’s main gate side, on Tuesday evening, reports Comaro Chronicle.

They were robbed of everything they had on them, including one guard’s uniform, which they stripped off him. The guards were tied up and left at the entrance gate.

Mondeor police are investigating a case of armed robbery.

The suspects were wearing balaclavas, and no arrests have been made.

