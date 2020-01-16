Murder and rape accused Jurgen Vandekeere to appear in court after fleeing SA in 2013

Jurgen Vandekeere is set to appear at Pretoria High Court today for the alleged murder and rape of 20-year-old Chantelle Barnard, reports Benoni City Times.

Vandekeere handed himself over to the police after he had been on the run since 9 September 2013, as he failed to appear in the Delmas High Court for the start of his trial.

Barnard was found raped and murdered in Brentwood Park, Benoni on 1 April 2011, after she went missing earlier that day.

Timeline of events:

April 2011: Vandekeere allegedly raped Barnard and slit her throat before cleaning her body. Her mother discovered Chantelle’s body when she entered the house and saw Jurgen with bite marks and his hands in bandages. A few days later, the accused was due to appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court, where he was expected to face charges relating to Chantelle’s murder.

December 2011: Vandekeere was denied bail in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court and appealed the decision to the high court.

January 2012: Vandekeere got released on R20 000 bail.

September 2013: A warrant of arrest was issued for Vandekeere, who was accused of raping and murdering Barnard after he failed to appear in the Delmas High Court.

November 2013: Vandekeere was spotted at Maputo International Airport, Mozambique, but wasn’t caught.

January 2020: Vandekeere handed himself over to the police.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.