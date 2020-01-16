Crime 16.1.2020 10:05 am

Woman shot multiple times, left for dead on KZN highway

CNS reporter
Rescue Care paramedics at the scene. Image: Rescue Care

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

A woman believed to be in her 30s is in a critical condition after she was shot multiple times and left on the M7 freeway in Northdene on Wednesday afternoon, reports Highway Mail.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene just after 4.30pm and found the woman lying on the highway in a critical condition.

“She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body and arms. Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise her on scene before rushing her to hospital where a trauma team were standing by,” said Rescue Care director, Garrith Jamieson.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this stage.

