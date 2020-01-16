Suspect caught with R3.3m worth of counterfeit goods appears in court

Gibson Mutero, 46, appeared before the Komartipoort Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 14 January after he was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) serious commercial crime investigation unit, Mpumalanga.

He was arrested together with Lebombo Border Police as well as Customs and Excise at Lebombo port of entry on Monday, 13 January while transporting counterfeit goods from Mozambique to Johannesburg.

The suspect was driving a truck with R3.3million worth of counterfeit goods hidden under sawdust in the truck.

Upon searching, the team managed to uncover a series of Nike, Adidas, Puma and Redbat-branded sneakers, sandals, school bags and jeans.

The truck and goods were taken to Sars Customs Warehouse for safekeeping.

He was released on R4,500 bail after his residence and employment addresses were confirmed.

The case has been postponed to 3 March for further investigation and obtaining of statements.

