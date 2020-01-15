Crime 15.1.2020 01:54 pm

Police arrest two men within minutes after robbery

It is alleged that the pair held a driver at gunpoint and demanded money.

After robbing the driver of a local funeral parlour vehicle in Mtontsasa on Tuesday, two men, one aged 25 and the other 35, were arrested within minutes after the police were alerted and gave chase.

It is alleged that the pair held the driver at gunpoint and demanded money. They took an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone.

The suspects reportedly fired shots at the police as they were cornered and arrested.

No one was injured.

The money and cellphone were recovered by the police along with a 9mm pistol.

The 25-year-man is allegedly a wanted suspect for a rape case and the 35-year-old man is a wanted suspect for murder, and both cased occurred in Mtontsasa.

They will be profiled to establish if they can be linked to other crimes and the confiscated firearm will be sent for ballistic testing.

The men were set appear in court today facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Well done to all the foot soldiers involved in this great job,” said the District Commissioner, Major General David Kanuka.

“Let’s continue protecting the citizens of this country. Our presence should be felt,” he concluded.

