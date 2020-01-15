Crime 15.1.2020 01:04 pm

Woman arrested after allegedly killing her baby

Citizen reporter
The baby was reportedly found with upper-body injuries after the suspect gave birth and was rushed to Dutywa Health Centre.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested for the alleged murder of her baby.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, January 14 at Mdeni Locality, Sikhobeni Village, Dutywa.

It is alleged that the suspect was pregnant and she gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday morning.

The baby was reportedly found with upper-body injuries after the suspect gave birth and was rushed to Dutywa Health Centre where he was certified dead.

The suspect is due to appear before the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, January 16 on a charge of murder.

