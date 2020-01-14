Family robbed, teen daughter raped in KZN farm attack

A KwaZulu-Natal family is reeling from a horrific home invasion after three men robbed them at their farm and raped their teenage daughter, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police were in search of three men who accosted a family in Kranskloof, Glendale, north of Durban on Thursday, January 9.

She said the family were at their home when they were accosted by the men wearing balaclavas and armed with a knife and crowbar.

“The suspects tied the victims with extension cords, threatened to kill them and took four cellphones and a laptop.”

They then forced the 19-year-old daughter to drive them to Umvoti Plaza, where they ordered her to withdraw cash.

“They instructed her to drive towards Tinley Manor, where two males raped her and ordered her to drop them off at the corner of the R102 and Glendale Road and left on foot, telling her to go.”

Mbele said police were investigating charges of robbery, rape and theft.

“Anyone with information should come forward to police.”

