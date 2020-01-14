Man gunned down on way to deposit money at PE shopping centre

Six men are on the run after gunning down a man in broad daylight near a shopping centre in Port Elizabeth where he wanted to deposit money.

Abdul Kieran Haroon, 35, and two others had been in a minibus taxi when it stopped at traffic lights on the corner of CJ Langenhoven Drive and Norvic Road in Mount Road around 1pm on Monday, said Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

Six men approached the taxi, one with a firearm.

One of them opened the driver’s door and demanded money. None of the occupants responded and a shot was fired, hitting Haroon in the chest, said Janse van Rensburg.

“The passenger next to the deceased handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects fled on foot and the driver rushed the injured Haroon to the nearby hospital, where he passed away,” she said.

Police later established that the three men in the taxi had been driving from Korsten, about 4km away, to deposit money at a bank.

Janse van Rensburg said on Tuesday morning that the suspects had yet to be apprehended for the murder and robbery.

Anyone with information can contact SAPS Mount Road crime office on 041 394 6243 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

