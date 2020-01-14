Three men arrested for murder in Eastern Cape

On Monday, three men were arrested for murder in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that on Sunday, the deceased was waiting outside a local garage in Lusikisiki CBD while his friend went to buy something inside.

It is further alleged that when the friend came out, he saw the suspects stabbing the deceased and he was allegedly chased by the suspects, but managed to escape unhurt to the hospital where an ambulance was summoned.

The deceased was rushed to hospital seriously injured and he succumbed to his injuries.

A case of assault with intent to cause bodily harm that was opened, but it has been changed to murder.

The three men will appear before Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court today.

