Mother and daughter murdered during alleged house robbery

On Saturday, police found a 68-year-old woman lying motionless in a pool of blood and a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a bath, with her feet and hands tied up.

The police said the two were mother and daughter and were found in a house in Lesetlhaneng section, Hebron near Ga-Rankuwa.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the body of the 68-year-old was discovered by her 29-year-old daughter, who upon arrival at home at approximately 5pm “realised that the kitchen burglar [bars] and wooden doors were broken”.

“Furthermore, she realised when she entered the house that her mother’s body was lying motionless in a pool of blood in the dining room. Thus, police were summoned to the scene which they combed, and discovered in a bath, the body of a 34-year-old woman, who is the 68-year-old victim’s daughter, with feet and hands tied up. Both victims were certified dead on the scene by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) paramedics,” Mokgwabone said.

Further crime scene investigations revealed that items such as a plasma television, DVD player and the victims’ cellphones worth approximately R25,000 in total were missing, Mokgwabone said.

Investigations were ongoing and nobody had been arrested at this stage, he said.

The commissioner of the police in the North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the crime in the strongest possible terms.

“We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those committed this atrocious act are tracked down and arrested,” Kwena said, who also conveyed “heartfelt condolences to the family”.

Kwena urged members of the community to remain calm, not to take the law into their own hands as well as to refrain from barricading of roads, but to work together with the police in exposing and bringing to book those who committed this appalling act of criminality.

Members of the community who have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s, are requested to contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Johannes Malebati at 083 361 5457 or call Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be done through MYSAPS App.

