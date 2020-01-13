Man from Centane arrested for alleged rape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) released a media statement saying that a 22-year-old man from Centane was arrested for the alleged rape of a 68-year-old woman.

The victim was allegedly sleeping at her home in Komkhulu Locality, Gqunqe Village, Centane when the incident took place last week Thursday.

The suspect allegedly kicked the door open to gain entry and allegedly raped the victim after she tried to defend herself, but was overpowered.

The suspect was traced and arrested after being identified by the victim.

He has been charged with rape.

The suspect was to appear before the Centane Magistrate’s Court this morning.

