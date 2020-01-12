Man arrested for Khayelitsha tourist robbery, two being questioned

Western Cape police have arrested a man and are questioning two others after 11 tourists were robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested on and local detectives were “hard at work” following specific leads.

“The detectives are also questioning two other suspects aged 20 and 24.”

“At the time of the incident the group had been visiting a gardening project located at a school in Site C. It is alleged that five armed men made their way into the school premises and ordered the victims into a vehicle and robbed them.”

The tourists, understood to be from the United States, were accompanied by a local tour guide.

The men, wearing reflector jackets, made off with cameras, cellphones and wallets.

Potelwa said the man was expected to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“As the investigation unfolds it is expected that more arrests will be effected soon.”

