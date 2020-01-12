Crime 12.1.2020 04:25 pm

Man arrested for Khayelitsha tourist robbery, two being questioned

News24 Wire
Man arrested for Khayelitsha tourist robbery, two being questioned

Image: iStock

The man is expected to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Western Cape police have arrested a man and are questioning two others after 11 tourists were robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested on and local detectives were “hard at work” following specific leads.

“The detectives are also questioning two other suspects aged 20 and 24.”

“At the time of the incident the group had been visiting a gardening project located at a school in Site C. It is alleged that five armed men made their way into the school premises and ordered the victims into a vehicle and robbed them.”

The tourists, understood to be from the United States, were accompanied by a local tour guide.

The men, wearing reflector jackets, made off with cameras, cellphones and wallets.

Potelwa said the man was expected to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“As the investigation unfolds it is expected that more arrests will be effected soon.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
11 tourists robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha 11.1.2020
Two-year-old boy killed in Thailand armed robbery 10.1.2020
WATCH: ‘Mickey Mouse’ thief sought after break-in at doctor’s consulting room 9.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Harsh realities of further education now about to hit hundreds of thousands of matriculants

Crime Gunmen force way out of hospital after shooting patient in ‘execution’

Africa Still a dark continent? Power supply grid rollout stalls across Africa

World WATCH: India blows up luxury high-rises over environmental violations

Environment Why CapeNature allowed this croc to be shot after it scared the kids


today in print

Read Today's edition