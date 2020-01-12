Crime 12.1.2020 01:40 pm

Man arrested in PE after woman killed in gang crossfire

News24 Wire
Man arrested in PE after woman killed in gang crossfire

Port Elizabeth's northern areas have been racked by an outbreak of gang violence. Picture: Raahil Sain

A man has been arrested in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, for allegedly firing shots that hit and killed a woman who was walking in the street, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

The Anti-Gang Unit was patrolling the area on Saturday afternoon when they heard shots being fired in Reginald Road, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

As they got out their vehicle and approached the gunman, he fired at them.

They returned fire, injuring him in his groin.

A firearm with a partial serial number was seized.

It would be sent to ballistics for etching and further analysis.

While busy at the scene, the officers were informed that a 50-year-old woman had been killed in a nearby street.

“Sharon Dageford from Libra Street was struck in her cheek. It is unclear at this stage who the suspect was shooting at when he allegedly struck Dageford who was walking in the street,” said Naidu.

The 23-year-old gang affiliate was charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Financial scams – how to avoid becoming a victim 12.1.2020
11 tourists robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha 11.1.2020
Gunmen force way out of hospital after shooting patient in ‘execution’ 11.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Harsh realities of further education now about to hit hundreds of thousands of matriculants

Crime Gunmen force way out of hospital after shooting patient in ‘execution’

Africa Still a dark continent? Power supply grid rollout stalls across Africa

World WATCH: India blows up luxury high-rises over environmental violations

Environment Why CapeNature allowed this croc to be shot after it scared the kids


today in print

Read Today's edition