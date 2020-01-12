Man arrested in PE after woman killed in gang crossfire

The Anti-Gang Unit was patrolling the area on Saturday afternoon when they heard shots being fired in Reginald Road, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

As they got out their vehicle and approached the gunman, he fired at them.

They returned fire, injuring him in his groin.

A firearm with a partial serial number was seized.

It would be sent to ballistics for etching and further analysis.

While busy at the scene, the officers were informed that a 50-year-old woman had been killed in a nearby street.

“Sharon Dageford from Libra Street was struck in her cheek. It is unclear at this stage who the suspect was shooting at when he allegedly struck Dageford who was walking in the street,” said Naidu.

The 23-year-old gang affiliate was charged with murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in court soon.

