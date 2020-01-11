11 tourists robbed at gunpoint in Khayelitsha

A 72-hour activation plan has been ordered to bring five men, who allegedly robbed 11 tourists in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, to book.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said the the group of tourists had been visiting a Khayelitsha gardening project in Site C on Friday.

The tourists, understood to be from the United States, were accompanied by a local tour guide.

“Five armed men made their way into the premises of a school where they were. The suspects, wearing reflector jackets, ordered the group into a vehicle and robbed them,” says Potelwa.

The men made off with cameras, cellphones and wallets.

No one was injured during the incident.

“Khayelitsha detectives later visited the group at their hotel and took statements. Counselling services were offered.”

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.