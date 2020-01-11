Relative nabbed after Centurion couple attacked in stabbing

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and have arrested a relative following an attack on a Centurion couple on Thursday, reports the Centurion Rekord.

The couple were attacked and stabbed in their home in Pierre van Reyneveld.

“Pretoria are investigating a case of attempted murder and subsequently arrested an 18-year-old male suspect in Aliwal North in a joint operation,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

“On Thursday evening, a couple in Pierre van Reyneveld was attacked and injured.”

Peters said preliminary reports suggested the suspect, who is related to the victims, and one unknown female, attacked the couple.

“They were both rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple stab wounds on their bodies.”

The two suspects allegedly then fled in a vehicle belonging to the male victim.

“This vehicle was found a few hours later in the early hours of Friday, abandoned near Tembisa.”

Peters said police were still searching for the second suspect, an unknown woman.

Police appealed to anyone with information to call crime stop number 08600-10111 or give a tip-off on the MySAPS app that can be downloaded on to any smartphone.

