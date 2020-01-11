I forgive my shooter, says DA MP Mackenzie

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Cameron Mackenzie, who was shot during an attempted robbery, says he is recovering well and has forgiven the perpetrator, who has not yet been arrested.

With a heavily bandaged arm, Mackenzie said he was in very little pain and was thankful to be still alive following the horrific incident, which took place on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

“I am at home recovering, thanks to the amazing care that I received from beginning to end,” said Mackenzie.

Even though he had lost a lot of blood after the shooting, he was grateful that the surgery was successful.

“They put a titanium plate in my forearm because he shot me with a hollow-point bullet which fractured it – but I forgive him,” he said.

The politician said he was touched by the public support and messages, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“I am very thankful to everyone. This is possibly the best outcome of the worst possible situation,” said Mackenzie.

This is the third high-profile shooting in Johannesburg recently.

On New Year’s Eve, two women were shot dead outside Poppy’s restaurant in Melville at 1am. Six other were wounded.

On the same morning, seven men and four women sustained gunshot wounds after shots were fired at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown.

Gauteng police were offering cash rewards for information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators responsible for the two incidents.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed no arrests had been made in the Mackenzie case and encouraged people who might have information to come forward.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects, to report to the police station,” said Peters.

Preliminary reports suggested that a red VW Golf had followed Mackenzie to his residential complex. A struggle between him and the suspect ensued, leading to a shot being fired, which struck Mackenzie’s upper body, Peters said.

– gcinan@citizen.co.za

