Teen arrested in connection with stabbing of couple in Centurion – report

The teenager was arrested in Aliwal North, in the Eastern Cape.

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a couple was stabbed and assaulted in Centurion on Friday morning, according to Netwerk24.

According to the publication, the suspect is related to the victims.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male and adult female both believed to be in their late forties had been stabbed and assaulted,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement on Friday.

“Medics assessed both patients and found the female to be in a critical condition and the male had sustained moderate injuries,” Herbst added.

Both patients were given advanced life support to stabilise them.

“Due to the serious nature of the female patient’s injuries, the HALO helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift her to a specialist facility,” Herbst said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters told Netwerk24 the 18-year-old and his female friend had fled the scene in the male victim’s car, which was later found abandoned in Tembisa.

The teenager was arrested in Aliwal North, in the Eastern Cape. The police are still searching for his female friend.

News24 has contacted Peters for further comment and it will be added once received.

