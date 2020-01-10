Crime 10.1.2020 08:17 pm

Orange Farm school principal gunned down next to Golden Highway

News24 Wire
Emmanuel Tshivhase, 53, who was the principal of Jabulile Secondary School, was speaking on the phone at the time.

The principal of a school in Orange Farm, Gauteng, was gunned down mere kilometres from his school after he stopped on the side of the road on Thursday.

Emmanuel Tshivhase, 53, who was the principal of Jabulile Secondary School, was shot dead on the Golden Highway – about 3km from the school – while on the phone, Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Police are investigating the killing.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the incident was disturbing, especially since preparations for the start of the academic year were under way.

“Mr Tshivhase is one of our renowned principals who led Jabulile Secondary School with greatness. His hard work propelled [an] 80% pass rate for the 2019 matric results for his school.

“We condemn such criminal acts and extend our sincere condolences to the family of Mr Tshivhase and the entire school community,” Lesufi said.

Department officials have visited the family of the principal to convey their condolences. Lesufi is expected to visit on Sunday.

