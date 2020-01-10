Reward offered for information on murders related to taxi violence

The Parktown Gauteng Organised Crime unit investigating taxi violence, are appealing for information from the public and are offering cash rewards for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the perpetrator(s) responsible for two separate incidents related to taxi violence.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in one incident a woman was shot and killed in November 2019 in Spruitview, Katlehong and in another, five people were killed in Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug in December 2019.

“In relation to the Katlehong incident, on Thursday morning 7 November 2019 around 7am, the late Ms Angelina Sarah Moloi was inside her vehicle in Nogantshi Street, Spruitview when a suspect approached and fired multiple shots at her, killing her instantly.

“To this end, images of the possible suspect have been extracted from the available CCTV footage, and the public is urged to study the images to assist the police with establishing the identity of the suspect.

“In the second incident on Monday evening 2 December 2019 near Mall @55 in Olievenhoutbosch, suspects travelling in a red VW Polo and a white Mercedes Benz AMG, both with unknown registration numbers, opened fire randomly, instantly killing one victim while the second victim was declared dead on arrival at Kalafong Hospital. Seven victims including a police officer were injured,” Peters said.

It is alleged that the same suspects then proceeded to Wierdabrug where three taxis were parked near the intersection of Ruimte and Appiesdoring Streets. The suspects allegedly fired shots, fatally wounding three men who were sitting inside the middle taxi, Peters added.

“To this end, one suspect has been arrested while the investigators have identified the following persons whom police believe would be able to assist with information on the investigation:

Thulo Luthuli of Alexandra Muzi Ngomane of Alexandra Mfanzo of Alexandra Hluza of Alexanrda Simiso Mtungwa of Alexandra

“A cash reward is on offer to any individual who can give information on either one of the incidents, on condition such information leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Katlehong Incident, Detective Sergeant MG Rapetswa on 071 602 0494; Olievenhoutbosch – Wierdabrug Incident, Detective Sergeant PA Moloto 083 946 0673 or 082 607 9841.”

