Crime 9.1.2020 10:08 pm

Health official, one other caught with large amount of antiretrovirals at station

News24 Wire
Health official, one other caught with large amount of antiretrovirals at station

File Photo.

‘The total number of bottles containing the ARV tablets is 1 068,’ police said.

Free State police have arrested two suspects for the possession of boxes and bags full of antiretroviral tablets at Bloemfontein Railway Station on Thursday.

“The team followed up on intelligence-driven information and on arrival at the Bloemfontein Railway Station, spotted a grey BMW sedan with Eastern Cape registration numbers. They tactically approached the vehicle and searched it,” police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said in a statement on Thursday.

“Inside the boot they discovered boxes and bags covered with a blanket. These boxes and bags were full of bottles containing antiretroviral tablets, brands such as Atroiza, Odimune and Tribuss,” Makhele added.

The two suspects have been identified as a 33-year-old alleged employee of the Department of Health based at Robert Mjobo Clinic in Lady Grey in the Eastern Cape and another man, aged 45.

“The total number of bottles containing the ARV tablets is 1 068,” Makhele added.

The suspects were subsequently detained and a case of possession of suspected stolen property was opened.

The investigation continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Transgender activist Nare Mphela found murdered, boyfriend questioned 9.1.2020
Four men arrested before trying to sell 303kg of stolen railway cables 9.1.2020
Woman shot dead, man wounded and vehicles set alight in KZN 9.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Education Meet SA’s top 2019 matriculant – Madelein Dippenaar

Environment Burned tigers, rescued kangaroos: Beware of Australia bushfire disinformation

Education Passing matric has become a hollow victory

Multimedia Matrics celebrate top results


today in print

Read Today's edition