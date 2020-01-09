Health official, one other caught with large amount of antiretrovirals at station

Free State police have arrested two suspects for the possession of boxes and bags full of antiretroviral tablets at Bloemfontein Railway Station on Thursday.

“The team followed up on intelligence-driven information and on arrival at the Bloemfontein Railway Station, spotted a grey BMW sedan with Eastern Cape registration numbers. They tactically approached the vehicle and searched it,” police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said in a statement on Thursday.

“Inside the boot they discovered boxes and bags covered with a blanket. These boxes and bags were full of bottles containing antiretroviral tablets, brands such as Atroiza, Odimune and Tribuss,” Makhele added.

The two suspects have been identified as a 33-year-old alleged employee of the Department of Health based at Robert Mjobo Clinic in Lady Grey in the Eastern Cape and another man, aged 45.

“The total number of bottles containing the ARV tablets is 1 068,” Makhele added.

The suspects were subsequently detained and a case of possession of suspected stolen property was opened.

The investigation continues.

