Durban man wanted after police discover ammunition, rifle and fake passports

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have said they were looking for the occupant of a house where ammunition, bullet casings, gun powder and three fake passports were discovered in a basement.

Police said their preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the man was previously charged for possession of explosives and ammunition and was out on bail.

The spokesperson of the police in the province, Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Thursday members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) from Umbilo assisted by the Hawks and Durban Search and Rescue discovered the various types of ammunition at a house in Evans Road, Umbilo.

“Earlier yesterday the sheriff of the court requested the presence of the police as he was to evict the person who has occupied the house without paying rent. It is alleged that when the police and sheriff visited the house in Umbilo, the person that was to be evicted was not present.

“The domestic worker was in the house and while the sheriff was busy taking the properties out of the house, the police discovered multiple components of bullet reloading setup. A total number of 668 various types of ammunition, 3,840 bullet casings, gun powder and three fake passports were discovered in the basement. A rifle was also recovered at the same house.

“An enquiry was opened for investigation at Umbilo SAPS. The suspect is sought by police,” Gwala said.

The commissioner of the police in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the recovery of the ammunition and a firearm.

